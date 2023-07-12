Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?

Man City manager Pep Guardiola consoles Andre Onana over Inter Milan's loss at Champions League final. — Inter Milan FC/File

The English football club Manchester United has been holding negotiations for a deal for the transfer of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, as their Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea announced his departure from the club this summer.



The Cameroonian was unearthed by the Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax FC, where they won three league titles before walking into the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Erik managed Onana for more than four seasons at Ajax, and "a reunion could happen soon", SkySports reported.

The Inter ball player's talent was spotted by Man City Manager Pep Guardiola, who was taken aback by his performance at the Champions League final.

"Onana was playing like a holding midfielder. He was in the positions of a holding midfielder. We struggled," Guardiola told the media outlet.

With the United making efforts to rope in Onana, speculations are going on over the Cameroonian's potential to become the club's top goalkeeper.

The probable reason behind the Dutch football manager's keenness to reunite with his former goalkeeper was revealed by football expert Marcel van der Kraan. He said that Onana "is probably the most sensational goalkeeper Man Utd will get for a long time".

"[His ability on the ball] is exactly what made him so popular at Ajax. Some of his antics were almost hilarious at times, but always brilliant."

"Onana is, some fans call it crazy, but there is always logic behind it. It is rare to find a goalkeeper like him. No one has confidence of Onana. If United succeed in bringing him in the fans will love him," Kraan added.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper joined Ajax at the age of 18 after his time at Barcelona. Despite some concerns about his style, Onana has been a "huge success" ever since he started playing for the Amsterdamche club.

The teenager faced a nine-month ban from football for "mistakenly" consuming a banned substance but has gone from strength to strength since his departure from the Dutch football league Eredivisie.

The Champions League final was the perfect stage to remind the world of his talent, as Guardiola said: "The goalkeeper, Onana, makes it really difficult to deploy a high press against."

"You cannot press the goalkeeper properly. Inter are masters at keeping the ball," he added.