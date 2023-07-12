Gal Gadot praises 'delicious, colorful, fun' Barbie movie at world premiere

Gal Gadot, renowned for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in various DC Studios productions, attended the Barbie world premiere on Sunday.



She may not have had the opportunity to portray Barbie in the highly anticipated film, but she definitely had a great time watching it.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 38-year-old star shared two pictures of herself on the pink carpet at the world premiere of the Barbie movie. She joined the likes of Nicki Minaj as one of the first celebrities to express their thoughts on the film.

In her caption, Gadot praised the film's creators, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, saying, " Bravo Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig! You’ve created such a delicious, colorful, fun movie that carries such an important message. I had so much fun watching The Barbie movie! Congrats."

Earlier in May, Robbie, who stars in and produces the film, mentioned that Gadot was initially considered a top choice to bring the iconic Mattel doll to life on the big screen.



During an interview with Vogue, Robbie shared that she and filmmaker Gerwig believed Gadot possessed the perfect "Barbie energy" for the role. Despite not playing the part, Gadot clearly enjoyed the movie and was thrilled to support Robbie and Gerwig's creation.