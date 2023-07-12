 
menu menu menu

Gal Gadot praises 'delicious, colorful, fun' Barbie movie at world premiere

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Gal Gadot, renowned for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in various DC Studios productions, attended the Barbie world premiere on Sunday.

She may not have had the opportunity to portray Barbie in the highly anticipated film, but she definitely had a great time watching it.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 38-year-old star shared two pictures of herself on the pink carpet at the world premiere of the Barbie movie. She joined the likes of Nicki Minaj as one of the first celebrities to express their thoughts on the film.

In her caption, Gadot praised the film's creators, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, saying, " Bravo Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig! You’ve created such a delicious, colorful, fun movie that carries such an important message. I had so much fun watching The Barbie movie! Congrats." 

Earlier in May, Robbie, who stars in and produces the film, mentioned that Gadot was initially considered a top choice to bring the iconic Mattel doll to life on the big screen.

During an interview with Vogue, Robbie shared that she and filmmaker Gerwig believed Gadot possessed the perfect "Barbie energy" for the role. Despite not playing the part, Gadot clearly enjoyed the movie and was thrilled to support Robbie and Gerwig's creation.

More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders
Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’

Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’
Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth
Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination video

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination
Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup
Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch
Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss
Adam Levine playfully teases his wife's hair by comparing it to their dog's coat

Adam Levine playfully teases his wife's hair by comparing it to their dog's coat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’
Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94

Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94
Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family? video

Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family?