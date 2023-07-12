 
menu menu menu

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

This picture taken on April 13, 2023, shows the test-fire of the new Hwasongpho-18 ICBM at an undisclosed location in North Korea. — AFP
This picture taken on April 13, 2023, shows the test-fire of the new Hwasongpho-18 ICBM at an undisclosed location in North Korea. — AFP

Just days after threatening the US to shoot down its spy planes near its airspace, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which flew around 74 minutes before landing in the sea, officials from Japan and South Korea said Wednesday, amid rising tensions in the region.

The ICBM was launched as Pyongyang had threatened the US that it would shoot down any of the spy places if it entered over its territory, which Washington has denied, saying its "military patrols are in accordance with international law."

Last year, North Korea tested a record number of missiles including one which is capable to hit US territory.

Japanese Coast Guard said that North Korea's missile Wednesday flew eastwards from Pyongyang for more than an hour before landing in the sea west of Japan around 11:15 local time (02:15 GMT).

South Korean military said that the high-angled flight covered a 1,000km (621 miles) distance.

The country has continued to test its weapons with the one ICBM which it said is the "most powerful" to date.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. — Reuters
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. — Reuters

North Korea also attempted to launch a military satellite in space which failed in May.

After North Korea’s ICBM launch, South Korean and US officials met and issued a statement reiterating their "strengthened joint defense".

"We strongly condemn North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile as a grave provocative act that harms the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and the international community and is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also called an emergency meeting of his national security council from Lithuania, where he is participating in the Nato summit.

This picture taken on April 13, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter presumed to be named Ju Ae inspecting the test fire of the new Hwasongpho-18 ICBM at an undisclosed location in North Korea. — AFP
This picture taken on April 13, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter presumed to be named Ju Ae inspecting the test fire of the new Hwasongpho-18 ICBM at an undisclosed location in North Korea. — AFP

Pyongyang’s last test firing was in mid-June when it launched two short-range ballistic miles, responding to the US and South Korean drills. The last ICBM was tested in February.

Wednesday's launch comes days after tensions with Washington touched a new high threatening the US to stop its air patrols and proposal for a nuclear submarine to visit Korean waters.

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, claimed Monday that North Korea successfully repelled a US spy drone plane that was flying over nearby waters.

Kim Yo-jong cautioned that if the US spy planes continue to intrude into North Korea's economic water zone, particularly within the 20-40 kilometer section, a "shocking incident" could transpire in the future.

However, both the US and South Korea have dismissed the allegations and called for restraint to avoid further escalation.

In response to the escalating tensions, the US State Department called to refrain from any further escalatory actions and urged the nation to engage in meaningful diplomacy.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff also rejected claims about the US, stating that Washington was conducting routine reconnaissance activities in coordination with South Korea's military.

More From World:

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN
N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs
Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods
Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato
US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide

US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide
Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis

Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis
Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge

Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge
BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move
Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?

Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?
North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone
Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans
BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?
When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?

When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?
Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India

Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India