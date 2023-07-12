 
menu menu menu

UK not ‘Amazon’ delivery service for arms to Ukraine: defence secretary

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. — AFP/File
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. — AFP/File 

Suggesting Kyiv could express more "gratitude" to its allies in the face of Russia’s invasion, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday said that Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine.

During an interaction with the British media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, the defence secretary said: "There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude."

"Sometimes you're persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war and yes, we see it as you doing a war not just for yourselves but also our freedoms.

"But sometimes you've got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America," Wallace said referring to the US Congress.

"You have got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it is worth it, it's worthwhile and they are getting something for it," AFP reported quoting him.  

Wallace also recalled that after receiving a list of weapons requests from Ukraine last year, he told officials in Kyiv "I am not Amazon".

Asked about Wallace's remarks, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky "has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions".

"Not least in his incredibly moving address that he made to parliament earlier this year and he has done so again to me, as he has done countless times when I have met him," Sunak told reporters in Vilnius.

"So I know that he and his people are incredibly grateful for the support we have shown, the welcome that we have provided to many Ukrainian families, but also the leadership we have shown throughout this conflict," Sunak added.

On Wednesday, the second day of the Nato summit, the leaders of G7 nations pledged to offer "enduring" military support to help Ukraine defeat invading Russian forces.

Zelensky welcomed the security guarantees but did not disguise the fact that he would have preferred Nato to have agreed a clear timetable for Ukraine to join the alliance.

More From World:

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14 video

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14
WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal? video

WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal?
'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?

'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?
Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry

Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry
US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft

US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft
Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis

Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis
Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict
Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says