Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique with trainers in Instagram post

This picture shows UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (left), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski posing after a training session. — Instagram/@zuck

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared an Instagram photo of his ripped body with his trainers, amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

In the photograph, Zuckerberg is seen posing with MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski. The tech billionaire appears in good shape and smiles with the celebrities who have visited him at his home in Lake Tahoe, California.

Although neither of the billionaires has officially confirmed the fight, their acceptance of each other's challenge has generated buzz on social media.

Adesanya shared the image of Zuckerberg on Instagram and tagged him in the post.

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!!" he said in the caption. The Facebook CEO responded by commenting: "It's an honor to train with you guys!"

Volkanvski replied, calling Zuckerberg "a beast" and saying: "Always great to catch up."

Nearly 2 million people have seen the picture, and messages from fans praising Zuckerberg have been pouring in.

"Respect Button Mark Zuckerberg," commented one user. "Elon going to Mars," said another.

Supporters of the Twitter CEO, however, stated that Zuckerberg needs to work out more.

The announcement by Zuckerberg in February about "Threads" with "increased authenticity" and "security across services"—both jabs at Twitter Blue—is where the current buzz began, NDTV reported.

There are a number of amusements on Twitter that feature AI-generated and morphed videos of the two tech titans fighting.

In terms of preparation, 39-year-old Mark Zuckerberg has studied jiu-jitsu and is an amateur mixed martial artist. Meanwhile, 51-year-old Musk describes himself as a trainer and a street fighter.

Musk was the one to initially issue the "cage match" challenge to Zuckerberg. The Meta supremo responded, "Send Me Location," to accept the challenge.

Even though there is a lot of buzz, the fight has not yet been confirmed.