Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

July 13, 2023

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has been posthumously nominated for an Emmy award for his role in the AppleTV+ mini-series, Black Bird

The late actor is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, alongside Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Joseph Lee (Beef), Young Mazino (Beef), Jesse Plemons (Love and Death), and Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales).

This nomination marks Liotta's second Emmy nomination and has the potential to be his second win. He previously won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2005 for his appearance on ER.

Black Bird was one of Liotta's last projects before he passed away in May 2022. The series premiered a few months after his death. In the show, Liotta portrayed the disappointed father of Taron Egerton's character, Jimmy, who was a former football prospect entangled in criminal activities. Jimmy is faced with a choice between a 10-year prison sentence without parole or a risky plea deal that involves serving time in a maximum-security prison and befriending a suspected serial killer, played by Hauser.

Liotta is known for portraying Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas (1990). Some of his notable film credits include Field of Dreams Unlawful, Entry and Copland.

In addition to his film work, Liotta has appeared in several television series. He gained recognition for his role as Lieutenant Matt Wozniak in the crime drama series Shades of Blue (2016-2018). He has also made guest appearances on shows like ER and Smith.

