 
menu menu menu

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan's chief minister

By
Sadat Ali Mujhaid

|July 13, 2023

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan. — Facebook/HajiGulbarKhan
PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan. — Facebook/HajiGulbarKhan

  • 19 votes of 20 members present in house vote for him.
  • PPP and PML-N lawmakers also vote for Gul Bar.
  • Polls were triggered after Khursheed's removal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan was elected as Gilgit-Baltistan's new chief minister on Thursday, days after controversy marred the top post's polls.

Gul Bar, who received 19 votes of the 20 members present in the house, was elected unopposed as three other candidates vying for the post withdrew their nomination papers.

An independent lawmaker, Nawaz Khan Naji, abstained from voting, with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) parliamentarians backing the new CM.

All 11 members of the PTI's 'like-minded group' boycotted the polling, claiming rigging.

The election for the coveted post was triggered after the region's top court disqualified former CM Khalid Khursheed was disqualified for holding a fake degree.

Following his removal from office, the PTI divided into two factions — the forward bloc and the like-minded or 'humkhayal' group, which boycotted the election.

Gul Bar — a brief profile

The newly-elected chief minister hails from the region's Diamer district.

When GB's first assembly elections took place in 2009, he contested on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's ticket and got elected to the parliament.

The PPP, which formed a coalition government in the region, brought him on as the health minister.

In 2015, he could not become a member of the assembly as a PML-N candidate defeated him.

Fast forward to 2020, he was elected on PTI's ticket and became the health minister once more — this time under the leadership of ex-CM Khursheed.

Following Khursheed's removal, he formed the PTI's forward bloc and got elected as the chief minister on July 13.

More From Pakistan:

PTI chooses to remain tight-lipped over Israeli envoy's remarks

PTI chooses to remain tight-lipped over Israeli envoy's remarks
Parliamentary panel expedites work on electoral reforms

Parliamentary panel expedites work on electoral reforms
Report identifies Pakistan as 'highly vulnerable' to climate change impacts

Report identifies Pakistan as 'highly vulnerable' to climate change impacts
Three soldiers martyred in Sui operation

Three soldiers martyred in Sui operation

Five more soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison attack, toll rises to nine

Five more soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison attack, toll rises to nine
48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM

48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM
PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party

PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party
SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement

SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement
Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

Pindi man dies by suicide over Rs13,000 debt owed to online loan sharks

Pindi man dies by suicide over Rs13,000 debt owed to online loan sharks
Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan

Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan
Army, FC called in as conflict in Kurram's Parachinar intensifies

Army, FC called in as conflict in Kurram's Parachinar intensifies

More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow
4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in 'dastardly' Zhob attack: ISPR

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in 'dastardly' Zhob attack: ISPR
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?

Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?
Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza

Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza