Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

He had come on the Fifi, Fev & Nick Show where he was interviewed by Fifi Box and Jules Lund
Fifi Box has brought up the bizarre interview moment that she experienced with Jonah Hill in Australia in 2012 amidst his texting controversy. He had come on the Fifi, Fev & Nick Show where he was interviewed by Fifi and her co-host Jules Lund.

Fifi claimed that their conversation had turned sour after Lund had asked him a question that he was uncomfortable with. “It was a very uncomfortable, scary, moment because he fired up. It provoked him. Jules said, ‘Last time you were out here, Jonah, you hooked up with a friend of mine and you didn't call her. A girl in every port? Natalie…’”

Fifi claimed that the actor became angry almost immediately and began to lash out at the interviewers. “Bulls**t. I don't know enough about you to dig up all the s**t from your past, to make fun of you on live radio. If I knew anything about you and I cared enough, I'd dig up embarrassing s**t from your past to rip on you about it – but I don't care.”

Previously, the co-hosts of the most popular Australian podcast, Life Uncut also gave their thoughts on the texts revealed by Hill’s former girlfriend who claimed he had been emotionally abusive.

The hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne sided with his girlfriend, claiming he had been masking relationship rules as boundaries. “It's not boundaries, it's a rule book he's given her. If those texts are real then it's hugely problematic.”

