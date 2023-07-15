Toshakhana scandal: NAB tightens noose around Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan being escorted by security personnel to a court in Lahore in this undated photo. — AFP/File

NAB summons Khan on July 17 at its Rawalpindi office.

EX-PM faces charges of corrupt practices linked with Toshakhana.

NAB can detain accused for 30 days under latest amendment.

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted the status of the inquiry of the alleged sale of state gift depository presents into investigation, The News reported Saturday.

The former prime minister is facing charges of corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had, on October 21 last year, disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

He was barred from holding public office after being found guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

A trial court then, in May this year, rejected the petition of Khan — the first prime minister to be voted out of office through a no-trust vote — challenging the maintainability of the reference.

Not only that, but the court also indicted the PTI chief, who denied all the allegations levelled against him.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned the PTI chief on Monday (July 17) to collect the report of the inquiry in personal capacity.

According to the call-up notice issued on Friday, the accountability bureau's Rawalpindi office stated in the light of the evidence collected and statements of witnesses, the inquiry proceedings against Khan had been converted into an investigation by the authority.

The call-up notice directed the former premier to join the investigation and appear before the combined investigation team of NAB Rawalpindi at 10am on the said date to collect the report of the inquiry in person as per Section 18 of NAPO, 1999.

Meanwhile, a trial court is also holding proceedings on the matter after upholding the maintainability of the Toshakhana case against Khan.

Amendment in NAB law

It may be noted that the bureau has gained the authority to detain an accused for 30 days under a new amendment made to the NAB laws.

On July 4, acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 in the dead of night after the federal cabinet's approval.

According to the ordinance, the NAB chairman can issue arrest warrants for the accused for non-cooperation during investigations.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning "treasure house" — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana is under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Imran Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission's order had said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.