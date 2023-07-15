WhatsApp rolls out 'official chat' for tips and tricks

The picture shows WhatsApp's new update. — WaBetaInfo

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out an official chat where users can get tips and tricks, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new update is widely being released to more users starting today.

The official WhatsApp chat will keep everyone updated about the latest updates implemented in the application while also providing them with information regarding the latest security settings so they could adopt them to keep their accounts safe.

The chat was initially limited to some users, however, more people are not receiving messages from this chat.

The interface has also been revised, making it easier to use for those who open it for the first time. However, those who don't want to receive messages from the official chat can either archive or block it.

"The first message is about the two-step verification, one of the most important features that allow users to protect their accounts. With the two-step verification, you can add an extra layer of security to your account by choosing a PIN that will be asked after the 6-digit registration code," said the WhatsApp watcher.

It should be noted that not everyone may get this message from WhatsApp as it is still limited. However, some of the users who have installed the recent update are reportedly receiving this message.

Moreover, this is available to both Android and iOS users.

This chat cannot be opened manually and users cannot force the message to be received.