Controversial Bairstow stumping: Alex Carey says he would do it again.

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has reaffirmed that he would repeat his stumping of England's Jonny Bairstow if presented with a similar opportunity against another batter. The incident occurred on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's when Carey dislodged the bails after Bairstow left his crease, mistakenly assuming the over had ended.

England went on to lose the Test by 43 runs, falling 2-0 behind in the series before their miraculous victory in the third Test at Headingley. Reflecting on the controversial stumping, Carey expressed his willingness to execute the same action, stating, "If there was an opportunity, I definitely would." He acknowledged the subsequent fallout from the incident, which involved contentious remarks and criticism, but emphasised that such exchanges were not uncommon in the fiercely competitive Ashes battles.

Bairstow, having scored 10 runs, ducked a bouncer from Australian bowler Cameron Green, scratched the crease with his foot, and then proceeded towards the non-striker's end without looking at Carey. The Australian wicketkeeper, aware of the bouncer plan, instinctively collected the ball and dislodged the bails. While some England players, including Stuart Broad, deemed the stumping unfavourable, Carey noted that the decision rested with the third umpire or the on-field umpires, who ultimately ruled Bairstow out.

The contentious dismissal sparked heated exchanges between players, with Broad telling Carey that the incident would define his legacy. The game was further marred by confrontations between Australian and English players and Lord's members, resulting in suspensions for three individuals. Additionally, the Australian team faced a barrage of boos from the crowd, particularly captain Pat Cummins, throughout the remainder of the match.

The controversy surrounding the stumping extended beyond the cricket field, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticising Australia for going against the spirit of the game. In response, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese advised Sunak to stay focused on his own responsibilities. Despite the drama, Australia managed to dismiss England for 327, securing victory before tea thanks to a brilliant 155 by Ben Stokes.

England's subsequent triumph in the third Test injected further excitement into the series, but they now face the daunting task of winning the remaining two Tests, starting with the match at Emirates Old Trafford, in order to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes. The intense rivalry between the two teams continues to captivate cricket fans around the world as the series reaches its pivotal stages.