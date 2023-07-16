 
Pakistan, Iran military leadership vow to root out ‘terrorism from border areas’

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir in the meeting with Iran’s Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri. — ISPR
  • Iran, Pakistan agree that terrorism is a common threat to region.
  • General Asim Munir wraps up a two-day “successful” trip to Iran. 
  • Army chief also meets Iranian president and foreign minister.

Army chief General Syed Asim Munir and his Iranian counterpart vowed on Sunday to eradicate “terrorism in border areas”, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir had detailed meetings with the military leadership of the neighbouring country including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri during his “successful” two-day visit to Tehran.

Both the military commanders agreed that “terrorism is a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular”.

“They vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists' networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain,” the ISPR added.

Earlier, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian armed forces at the military headquarters on his arrival.

The military’s media wing also said that Gen Munir called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain.

The Iranian leaders and the army chief discussed the significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability during the meeting. 

