Chelsea secures signing of Santos' rising star, Angelo Gabriel

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Santos - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - June 25, 2022 Santos Angelo Gabriel in action.—Reuters
Chelsea Football Club has officially announced the signing of Angelo Gabriel, a promising Brazilian winger, from Santos. 

The Premier League giants confirmed the deal on Sunday, although the financial details were undisclosed. However, British media outlets report that Chelsea paid a substantial fee of 15 million euros ($16.84 million) to secure the services of the 18-year-old talent.

Angelo Gabriel joins Chelsea after an impressive stint at Santos, where he amassed 129 appearances across various competitions. During his time at the Brazilian club, he showcased his abilities by scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

Notably, the young winger gained recognition as the youngest player ever to make his debut in the Brazilian top flight, achieving this milestone at just 15 years and 308 days in 2020. This record previously belonged to the legendary Pele. Additionally, Gabriel etched his name in history by becoming the youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores.

