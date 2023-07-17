Ariana Grande seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey amid rumours of marriage troubles

Ariana Grande delighted fans as she put on a cosy display with "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey and appeared ditching her wedding ring as the two enjoyed Wimbledon Men's final among other stars on Sunday.

The 30-year-old singer, who's wife of Dalton Gomez, caught on camera without her wedding ring. The singer was see getting cosy while sharing a joke with the Bridgerton star as the two enjoyed the thrilling contest between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Men's Final from their VIP seats.



Ariana cut a stylish figure in a grey knitted short sleeved maxi dress which the star teamed with black pointed toe heels. She got into the spirit of the sport by donning a white Wimbledon baseball cap and wore her long blonde tresses in loose waves beneath.

The Thank You Next hitmaker rocked a pair of green tinted round glasses and a pair of chic gold hoop earrings to elevate her look.

She was seen cuddling up to her co-star Jonathan Bailey who was dressed to impress in a beige suit which he wore with a pair of black sunglasses.

Ariana, who married luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021, appeared without her wedding ring, further fueling rumours there's trouble in paradise with her and her husband amid reports that the two have had marriage troubles recently while she's been working in the UK.