Meghan Markle angers locals with her new stunt in Montecito?

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2023

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has reportedly angered locals in Montecito as she allegedly broke a rule at a farmers market during her latest outing.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in the town with her husband Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visited the market alongside a security team and brought along one of her pet beagles.

At the Montecito market, there is a sign that reads: "NO DOGS ALLOWED with the exception of recognised service animals... we thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Meghan, who picked up some flowers and sampling honey during her trip to the market, seemingly broke the rule as she was caught on camera with one of her pet dogs.

The Former Suits star' move has reportedly angered some of the locals who always abide by the rules, while few reportedly reacted as saying: "This rule may no longer be in place."

On the market's Yelp page, a question reads: "Is it dog friendly?" A response to the question says: "No dogs allowed, except service animals. There are signs at every entrance."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, recently suffered a blow after being axed by Spotify and snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys.

