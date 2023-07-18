King Charles, Prince William respond to Prince Harry's 'truce' offer?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family has been strained since the Sussexes stepped away from their duties and relocated their family to California in 2020.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, and their handling of King Charles III’s coronation added fuel to the fire in crisis within the family.

In this situation, reconciliation seems far away as ever, however an insider has explained why the Duke of Sussex might reportedly be ready to call a truce.



King Charles III's younger son Harry may be running out of options, a source for InTouch Weekly alleged, following the Sussexes' Spotify deal falling through and their eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke is reportedly panicking over money and their future in the United States amid the alleged decline of business opportunities, as they lose favour in Hollywood.



The Duchess was reportedly “livid” at the suggestion they should move back across the pond and ask to rejoin the Royal Family, the insider claimed, especially when she learned that her husband had allegedly already spoken to his elder brother. about it

The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, reportedly didn’t know quite what to make of his brother’s call, allegedly telling Harry that he’d “think about his offer.”



William is said to have been "stunned" by the phone call and "didn't quite know what to say".



Commenting on the new development, a royal insider told In Touch Weekly "Megxit has blown up" in Harry and Meghan's faces.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has reacted to reports and told GB News host Mark Dolan the truce won’t "expand his opportunities"

"Does that expand his opportunities professionally? I just don’t think so at this point in time, especially if that report is correct that he’s looking for some help back home.”

Some other royal experts and historians believe that King Charles and William could welcome back to Harry and Meghan but won't trust them back again.