Glen Powell reveals what makes Michelle Randolph relationship work

Glen Powell says he and Michelle Randolph share the 'same values'

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph find a way to make their relationship work despite their demanding work schedules.

Although the pair have kept their relationship largely under wraps ever since they began late last year, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 37, got candid about the Landman actress, 29, in an Esquire cover story published Wednesday, October 7.

“Life is fast for both of us, and we have the same values,” Powell told the magazine. “She loves her family, I love my family and we both care about work a lot. We both like to show up for our partners — and yet we also understand the balance of it all.”

READ MORE: Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph confirm romance

Powell and Randolph were first linked in December 2025, when Us Weekly reported they had recently begun dating. The couple kept things relatively low-key before making their relationship Instagram official in June.

For Powell, having someone genuinely invested in his happiness has made a difference.

“There’s something so lovely about someone rooting for you. Someone who wants you to win in all the ways that are good for you as a human,” he said. “Not just professionally but in all the ways that are good for your soul.”

READ MORE: Michelle Randolph 'soft launches' Glen Powell Romance