Meghan Markle heading towards her ‘Tig lifestyle’ amid solo career

Meghan Markle is seemingly finding her way back to her old lifestyle when she had her own career running.

According to body language expert Judi James, that the latest outing by the Duchess of Sussex could have been an attempting to transitioning back to her life while running The Tig.

James told the Mirror that Meghan seemed like she was on an “idealised” shopping trip as she made sure to “acknowledge the camera” rather than avoid it.

Meghan was not accompanied by Prince Harry on her shopping trip, but instead had a bodyguard and one of her dogs.

The former Suits actress was dressed in a tan-hued maxi dress and paired it with an unbuttoned white shirt as she carried a sustainable straw handbag in a pair of black flip flops.

James was of the view that Meghan “shops as though she’s still taking part in a Netflix series.”

She suggested that during the “idealised A-list shopping” the duchess seems to “acknowledge the camera with a smile, rather than ducking out of sight.”

Comparing the look from her husband, Prince Harry, James noted that Meghan is not concealing her identity.

Prince Harry is often spotted in the public with a baseball hat and shades in a bid to stay out of sight from the cameras lurking around.

She suggested Meghan used her large handbag as an attempt to conceal her identity, but didn't quite achieve her goals.

James added that Meghan’s brand is “veering towards the Tig lifestyle route.”

The body expert surmised, “She looks comfortable on this solo outing which might also be an attempt to show her relatable and accessible side rather than her regal one.”