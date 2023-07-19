 
Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in interview with terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in an interview with her terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson
Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in an interview with her terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain was recently seen fighting back her tears as she interviewed Suki Thompson, Susanna's terminally ill friend.

Suki, an active campaigner for raising awareness about melanomas, was diagnosed with cancer four times in the last 15 years. Suki revealed that the latest diagnosis had left her with possibly only a few weeks or days to live as the cancer had spread to her brain.

Suki showing spirits of an ironclad, revealed that in her final days, she'll continue raising awareness about the disease.

Susanna went visibly tearful when she and her friend, Suki, told each other how much they meant to each other. The interviewer hailed her friend as an inspiration.

Susanna said, "It's been a privilege knowing you and being friends with you."

She hailed Suki's work, declaring it remarkable, adding, "Keep going. Human Sunshine."

Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in an interview with her terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson
Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in an interview with her terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson

The interview became overwhelmed with emotions when Susanna was visibly choking back her tears following remarks - "I am so inspired by having a friend like you, Susanna" by Suki Thompson.

Suki, speaking from her bed in a hospice in Cornwall, was joined by her daughter and talked about how she didn't know the time she had left in this world. 

She vowed to use her remaining time to raise awareness about melanomas, reports Dailymail.

She stresses using sun creams to protect skin from scorching weather across Europe.

Last month (June), Suki shared an emotional video of herself and her friend Susanna. She captioned, "Friends are so important to our well-being, and @susannareif100 is one of the best."

