Karachi Intermediate Board chairman replaced abruptly during exams

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin addresses a symposium in Karachi, on February 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — By author

The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK), Prof Dr Saeeduddin, has been removed from his position before completing his term. The move by the Sindh government took place at the time when the intermediate examinations were still going on in the provincial capital.

Dr Saeeduddin was removed from his role during the ongoing examinations, and Dr Naseem Memon, the Chairman of the Larkana Education Board, has been given the responsibility of the BIEK Chairman for the next two years.

It's worth noting that a few days ago, Dr Saeeduddin was appointed as Vice Chancellor of the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences. However, he didn't take up the offered position because the class 11 examinations were currently taking place in Karachi, and the results of class 12 were being prepared.

According to sources, the Secretary of the Universities and Boards Department of the Government of Sindh, Mureed Rahimoon, appointed the Chairman of the Larkana Board as interim Chairman of the Karachi Intermediate Board for two years. The decision was made after consulting with and getting approval from the Sindh Education Minister, Ismail Rahoo.

Critics have raised concerns about changing the chairman during the ongoing examinations, fearing it could negatively impact the exams and the results.

Meanwhile, the chairmen of the Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, and Sindh Technical Board have completed their terms, but new appointments have not been made to fill the vacancies so far. Additionally, the chairmen of the Sindh Technical Board Karachi and the Hyderabad Board are working without proper notifications, which is a matter of concern. Chairman Benazirabad Board, Dr Farooq, has been in charge of the Sakrand University for many years.

Sources suggested that political pressure led to the removal of the Karachi Intermediate Board's chairman. During elections, thousands of employees from the Karachi Intermediate Board perform duties. Giving the charge to the Chairman of the Larkana board before the elections could be seen as an attempt to influence the process, the sources said.

It has also been said that political figures prevented Dr Saeeduddin from becoming Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad. Nevertheless, he managed to secure the position of Vice Chancellor at the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences for a four-year term after going through a search committee process and being cleared in an interview by President Arif Alvi.