WhatsApp updates group calls feature

Silhouettes seen holding smartphones in front of a lighted screen showing the WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

The most popular chatting platform, WhatsApp, has rolled out the latest version update, slightly tweaking one of its existing features for a better user experience.



The changes are to the WhatsApp group calls feature, WABetainfo reported.

As we know that a group call can be initiated with as many as seven participants on board, but the number can be increased to 32 after the call has been started.

— WABetainfo

However, after the latest update the iPhone users can start a group call with up to 15 participants. All they have to do is to get the latest feature update from the TestFlight app.



This screenshot shows how some beta testers can easily select up to 15 people when creating a group call.

"It’s worth noting that although it is possible to choose up to 15 people for the initial call, group calls can still have up to 32 participants in total," the WhatsApp news tracker said.

The update adds to the user's convenience, making it easier and quicker to connect with more people right away.

The feature has been made available to some beta testers and will be rolled out to even more people over the coming days.