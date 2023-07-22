Vice Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Lisa Franchetti can be seen in this picture. — US Navy website

In a historic move by US President Joe Biden, he announced Friday that Admiral Lisa Franchetti will now serve as Chief of Naval Operation (CNO) in the US Navy, leaving the post of Vice CNO, becoming the first woman in history to lead the US Navy and to serve on the joint chiefs of staff.

"As our next Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations," Joe Biden said in an announcement.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, (center), can be seen while she was vice admiral and the commander of the US Navy's 6th Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. — US Navy website

"Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas," said Biden.

Who is Admiral Lisa Franchetti?

Admiral Lisa Franchetti is a native of Rochester, New York, who was commissioned in the US Navy in 1985 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Northwestern University.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, (left), can be seen while she was vice admiral interacting with other naval officers. — US Department of Defense

From the university, got her Bachelor of Science in Journalism, before attending the Naval War College. She also has a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix, according to her biography on the US Department of Defense.

The then US 6th Fleet commander, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, meeting with the operational commander for the Mediterranean, Vice Admiral Charles-Henri du Ché, on her visit to the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle on March 7, 2019. — US Naval Forces Europe and Africa/US Sixth Fleet/French Navy photographer Yoann Letourneau

Her biography mentioned that she served as a first division officer on USS Shenandoah (AD 44); navigator and jumboisation coordinator onboard USS Monongahela (AO 178); operations officer on USS Moosbrugger (DD 980); combat systems officer and chief staff officer for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2; executive officer of USS Stout (DDG 55); and assistant surface operations officer on USS George Washington Strike Group.

Franchetti sworn in as Vice CNO in Septempber 2022.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, listens to Captain Ronnie Harper, director of the Maintenance Operation Center, during a briefing on May 24, 2024. — US Navy website

Lisa Franchetti married James Sievert — who is a Naval Academy graduate, a swimmer, and a runner. They have one daughter named Isabel.

She also commanded USS Ross (DDG 71) and DESRON-21, embarked on USS John C Stennis (CVN 74). She was also a commander of Pacific Partnership 2010, embarked on USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).

In the US, Admiral Franchetti’s assignments include commander, Naval Reserve Center Central Point, Oregon; aide to the Vice CNO; protocol officer for the commander, US Atlantic Fleet; 4th Battalion officer at the US Naval Academy; division chief, Joint Concept Development and Experimentation, on the Joint Staff, J7; deputy director of International Engagement and executive assistant to N3/N5 on the Navy staff; and military assistant to the Secretary of the Navy.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti while chairing a meeting on her visit to the Submarine Capital of the World, Naval Submarine Base New London. — Instagram/grotonsubs

Her flag assignments include commander, US Naval Forces Korea; commander, Carrier Strike Group 9; commander, Carrier Strike Group 15; chief of staff, Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5) Joint Staff; commander, US 6th Fleet, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO; deputy commander, US Naval Forces Europe; deputy commander, US Naval Forces Africa; Joint Force Maritime Component Commander; deputy CNO for Warfighting Development, N7; and director for Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5), Joint Staff.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti (center), the then commander of the US 6th Fleet can be seen with Strike for Nato commander (left) while on their visit to Royal Swedish Navy on June 13, 2028. — Twitter/@USNavyEurope

She has been awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal (two awards), Legion of Merit (five awards), Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards).

