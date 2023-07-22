Setting sights on stars, Toyota plans to drive a 'lunar cruiser' on moon

An artist's conception of a manned lunar rover using regenerative fuel cell technology.— Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency/Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor executives Friday unveiled plans to utilise regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover — an innovative move that raises the exciting possibility of harnessing the moon's water ice as a potential energy source in the years to come, Reuters reported.

Japan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has significantly intensified its space ambitions.

As part of the NASA Artemis programme, Japan is actively involved and has ambitious plans to station an astronaut at a lunar space station known as Gateway during the latter half of the 2020s.

In collaboration with Japan's space agency since 2019, Toyota has been working on the development of a manned lunar rover, which they've named the Lunar Cruiser.

The goal is to deploy this rover on the moon by the year 2029. This collaboration represents a significant step in advancing space exploration and potential future missions that could rely on the moon's resources for sustainable energy solutions.

"In order to conduct long-term and stable research on the surface of the moon, we are aiming to source various items on site over a long period," said Ken Yamashita, head of lunar exploration projects at Toyota.

According to presentation materials released on Friday, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has committed to providing a lunar rover for NASA's Artemis programme, with a targeted launch date in 2029.

The rover will be developed using fuel cell technology, which operates similarly to an electric vehicle but derives power from a fuel stack that separates hydrogen through a catalyst to generate electricity.

The world's largest automaker by sales plans to employ solar energy and water to produce hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis during daylight hours.

Subsequently, the fuel cells will utilise this stored energy to supply electricity during the lunar night, which lasts about 14 Earth days. Thanks to this innovative technology, the lunar rover will be capable of extended operation even in darkness and extremely cold conditions.

Toyota aims to secure an order for the manned lunar rover by the autumn of the following year.

The vehicle's design will allow it to accommodate two astronauts for up to 42 days per mission and remain operational for an impressive ten-year duration.

This significant contribution represents a major advancement in space exploration and demonstrates the potential for sustainable energy solutions beyond Earth.