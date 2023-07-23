Pacer Mohammad Amir set to join Derbyshire

Mohammad Amir celebrates during a match in this undated file photo. — AFP

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is set to join Derbyshire as a local player next season after he acquires his UK citizenship next year.

The thirty-one-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2020, will get UK citizenship due to his marriage to British national Narjis Khan.

Amir, already experienced in county cricket after representing Essex and Gloucestershire, will mark his return with Derbyshire after sealing the deal with the county club.

Derbyshire also employs the director of cricket of the Pakistan team, Mickey Arthur, as head coach.

After taking his retirement in 2020, Amir played mainly in T20 leagues in different countries.

He has also played in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Caribbean.

Amir was banned from international cricket for five years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) along with Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt in a spot-fixing case in 2010.

Amir also served half a six-month custodial sentence in young offenders institutes in Feltham and Dorset.

After marking his return in 2016, the 31-year-old helped Pakistan win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where Men in Green bamboozled the arch-rivals India in the final by 180 runs.

Amir is remembered for his breathtaking spell in the final, where he dismantled India’s top order by removing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and the chase-master Virat Kohli.

Currently, Amir is representing Durban Qalandars in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League.

Earlier, the pacer opened up about the possibility of representing England after acquiring British citizenship, and if he would be tempted to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to which he stated firmly that he would not play for England because he has already represented Pakistan and that’s where his loyalties lie.

About IPL, the pacer said he does not want to get ahead of time.

"First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (talking of IPL), there is one more year to go.

"What will be the scenario at that time... I always say that I go step by step. We don't know what will happen tomorrow, and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024," he said.

"When I get my passport ...whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get...I will avail it," he added.