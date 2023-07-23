 
Mobile services to remain 'partially suspended' in Karachi till Muharram 10: PTA

By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui

|July 23, 2023

A representational image of a person using a mobile phone. — Reuters/File
  • PTA says decision taken on Interior Ministry's instructions. 
  • Areas include Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Jaffer e Tayyar Society etc. 
  • Govt announced public holidays on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday announced that mobile services in some areas of Karachi will remain partially suspended till the 10th of Muharram (July 29). 

The telecommunication regulator said that the decision to suspend the services is on the instructions issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Several complaints have been received as consumers claim that mobile services are being affected in some areas at different times while some people are facing a complete shutdown.  

The areas where mobile services are either suspended or affected are Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Jaffer e Tayar Society, Malir 15, Future Colony, Dawood Chowrangi, Haji Zakaria Goth. 

Meanwhile, services are partially suspended in Shah Latif Town, Bhitaiabad, Memon Goth Main Market and Bin Qasim Town including other areas. 

The federal government has announced public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) on account of Ashura.

"[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH)," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

The country will mark the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, this evening (July 20), which means Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Earlier, the Government of Sindh banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

Moreover, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.

