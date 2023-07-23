Flood situation may rise if India receives more rains, warns Punjab minister

A man rides on a motorcycle amid flood waters along a road during the monsoon season in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 19, 2023. — Reuters

Amir Mir says water level in dam built on River Ravi in India increased by 90%.

Alert will be issued if flood situation in province develops, he says.

About 22,000 cusecs of water flowing in River Ravi: rescue staff.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir on Sunday warned that a flood situation in Pakistan may rise if India receives more monsoon rains.

Pakistan has been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern areas of India have witnessed torrential rainfall. Moreover, the neighbouring country has also been releasing water towards Pakistan.

Speaking during a press conference at Director General Public Relations (DGPR) office, Mir said that the water level in the dam built on River Ravi in India has increased by 90% while Bakhra Dam on River Sutlej has increased by 70%.

The minister said that an alert will be issued if a flood situation in the province develops, adding that duties have been imposed for monitoring the situation.

Fear of more rain in catchment area of Ravi, Sutlej

Moreover, Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also summoned an emergency meeting of the cabinet to review the flood situation after the rains.

During the meeting, the secretary of irrigation said that there is a fear of more rain in the catchment area of Ravi and Sutlej.

The provincial cabinet has also ordered the irrigation department, PDMA and administration to remain on alert.



Moreover, CM Naqvi has ordered all commissioners to make security arrangements on an emergency basis, adding that a failure to evacuate the people will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the rescue authorities have asked people to stop sailing in River Ravi.



According to the rescue staff, about 22,000 cusecs of water are flowing in Ravi. The staff said that efforts are being made to evacuate residents living near River Ravi, adding that all necessary equipment including rescue personnel is available.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for the coming days, however, people are still living near River Ravi despite the instructions being issued, said the staff.

Nine people die in rain-related incidents in KP

Meanwhile, nine people have died and seven are injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after rains wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said the PDMA.

The secretary of relief shared that the provincial government has issued Rs60 million for those affected by floods in the affected districts of KP while Rs20 million each has been issued for upper and lower Chitral and Rs10 million each has been issued for Bannu and Shangla.



Low-level flooding in Punjab rivers

The PDMA also shared that low-level flooding was seen in the Head Marala and Khanki areas of River Chenab. Meanwhile, low-level flooding was also reported from the head block area of the Ravi River.

The Punjab PDMA also stated there is a low-level flood in the River Chenab at Qadirabad while low-level flooding was also seen in the River Indus at Tarbilah, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa and Tarman.

The flood control room in Sindh said that 204,000 cusecs of water are passing in the Kot Mithan area near River Indus.

However, people living near River Indus are being evacuated.