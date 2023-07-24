India's Anju 'happy in Pakistan'

Indian woman Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to meet lover in Upper Dir. — Twitter/@OsintUpdates

Indian woman crossed borders to meet her lover in Upper Dir.

DPO says investigation into Anju's visit to Pakistan completed.

Police official says Anju doesn't want to interact with media.

The Indian woman, who travelled to Pakistan for love, is living happily in her new home, a senior police official in Khyber Pakhtwnka said on Monday.

"Locals are presenting gifts to Anju, she is happy here," Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan said while sharing updates about the 35-year-old woman from Kailor in India's Uttar Pradesh, who crossed the border to meet her lover — Nasrullah.



It was earlier reported that Anju is a unmarried woman but the DPO said she told the police that she has taken divorce from her husband in India.

"Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here," DPO Khan said.

Anju's story is in sharp contrast with a Pakistani woman who recently crossed the border for love and faced harassment from Indian agencies.

While speaking to the media, the KP police official said that the investigations into Anju's Pakistan arrival have been completed.

"She travelled to Pakistan on a month-long visit visa and all her travel documents are valid and complete."

The DPO further stated that Anju doesn't want to interact with the media for any interview.

Moreover, he said that Nasrullah was not present at his home in Upper Dir. He has gone to work as per his family members, he added.

DPO Khan said that security has been provided at Nasrullah's residence where Anju has been residing since her arrival.

According to Anju, her friendship with Nasrullah, a 29-year-old resident of Kulshoin village in KP's district, began on Facebook, which later blossomed into love.

The woman told the local journalists that she immensely loved Nasrullah and could not live without him, which was her motive behind travelling all the way to a rival country.

The Indian woman said she decided to leave her country for Pakistan and travelled to Upper Dir on a visit visa.