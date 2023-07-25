Mark Zuckerberg makes major preparations ahead of 'fight' with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg (right) with his coach Dave Camarillo (left) — Instagram/@zuck

Ahead of his much-awaited potential fight with Twitter chief Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Threads and Instagram owner Meta, achieved a major milestone in jiu-jitsu as he moved up the ranks to become a Blue Belt.



Taking to his Instagram account, 39-year-old Zuckerberg honoured his coach Dave Camarillo congratulating him for being awarded a fifth-degree black belt.

“Congrats Dave Camarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honoured to be promoted to compete at blue belt for Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu San Jose team,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Camarillo was impressed by Zukerberg's determination and focus. He also added that the Meta CEO really put his mind in jiu-jitsu, and he was very passionate about it.



“He’s amazing. He is an extremely hard worker, as everybody knows. But a lot of people have a business and they’re successful and they have that side of their life, and rarely do they dip into the physical side, especially with something like Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, and have the same amount of success or even go past Day 1 or Month 1. He’s not that kind of guy,” Camarillo said of Zuckerberg.

As of now, Zuckerberg's fight with Musk seems to be on as the Threads chief has been training every day with professionals, even recently expressing his desire to train with legendary grappler Gordon Ryan to polish his skills further.

Meanwhile, Musk has not been messing around as he, too, was seen training with the former MMA star Georges St-Pierre (GSP) earlier this month.

It must be noted that legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor also stated that he would help Musk train against Zuckerberg if the fight takes place in the Octagon.

“I’m interested," McGregor told the Daily Mail.

“Are they gonna go ahead with it? Are they gonna make it happen?

“If it happens under the UFC banner, I’m with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner,” he said.