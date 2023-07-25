Happy beginning: India's Anju, now Fatima, weds Pakistani lover in Dir

India's Anju and her Pakistani husband Nasrullah are seen in this screengrab taken from a Faceebook video.

An Indian woman, Anju, who crossed the borders for love Tuesday married her Pakistani friend Nasrullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir after converting to Islam from Hinduism.

The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju, 35, and Nasrullah, 29, saying that the woman has taken the name of Fatima after conversion to Islam.

He further stated that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security.

More to follow...