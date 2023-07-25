Hammad Hadi Khan shines World Scrabble Championship's Diamond category

Hammad Hadi (left) receiving his award. — Pakistan Scrabble Association

Pakistan's Hammad Hadi Khan won World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC) in the Diamond category three games to go.

Hadi, who previously won Princess Cup in Thailand 2017 and the open division of World Scrabble Championship in England 2018, won 21 out of 24 games to win the Diamonds category.

Jeremy Khoo of Singapore was the runner-up with 16 wins while Stefan Kac of USA finished 3rd with 15 wins.

It was Hammad's third international title overall.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Mohammad Inayatullah secured third position in Open category. He won 15 out of 24 games.

Tariq Pervez, who is also the vice president of Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA), remained on seventh position.

WESPAC is currently underway in Las Vegas, America. As many as 200 players are participating in the event.

Earlier, Pakistan's Wasim Khatri was off to flying colours in the Early Bird tournament ahead of the World Scrabble Championship.

Khatri achieved a massive milestone by winning the Early Bird tournament which was held just before the world championship. He has become the only Pakistani to win the event. Last year, Waseem finished second in the tournament.