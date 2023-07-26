Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Will he choose Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid?

Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe takes part in a training session at the new "campus" of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy, some 30kms west of Paris on July 20, 2023, ahead of the club´s Japan tour.

The summer transfer window has been dominated by the uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future, who has declined to sign a contract extension with his current club, prompting speculation about his next destination.

With his contract set to expire in June 2024, PSG is eager to cash in on their star player rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

One of the surprise contenders in the race for Mbappe's signature is Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. They recently shocked the football world with an astonishing world record bid of £259 million for the World Cup winner. The enormous offer has put Mbappe's potential move to the Saudi Pro League in the spotlight.

However, some experts believe that Mbappe's decision will not solely revolve around money, as he is more focused on achieving his sporting ambitions, which include winning major trophies.

Mbappe's journey with PSG has been a successful one, contributing significantly to the team's domestic achievements. Still, the ultimate goal of winning the Champions League remains elusive for the Qatari-owned club. The breakdown in contract negotiations and the subsequent fallout has led to PSG leaving Mbappe out of their pre-season tour, exacerbating the situation.

While Al-Hilal's offer promises to make Mbappe the highest-paid player in football, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings at Al Nassr, some believe that Mbappe's true aspirations lie elsewhere. His desire to win trophies and compete at the highest level might lead him to consider other options.

Real Madrid, a long-term admirer of the Frenchman, is among the top contenders. Despite reports suggesting Mbappe's interest in joining Real, he has denied these claims, leaving the situation open for other clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Barcelona to express their interest.

PSG has also entertained the idea of letting Mbappe leave on loan this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year. This strategy would give Mbappe the chance to join Real Madrid as a free agent in 12 months while providing PSG with a loan fee. However, European clubs face financial regulations through Financial Fair Play, which ensures they don't spend beyond their means. This constraint doesn't apply to Saudi Arabian clubs, which puts them in a strong position to outbid European competitors.

In the end, Mbappe's decision will come down to a combination of factors, including his sporting ambitions, financial considerations, and the lure of prestigious clubs like Real Madrid. While Real is the favourite to secure his signature this summer, nothing is certain until negotiations commence between the two clubs.