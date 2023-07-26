Muharram 9 and 10: Mobile services to remain suspended in Quetta

Representative image. — AFP/File

QUETTA: The local authorities in Balochistan's capital have decided to suspend mobile services on Muharram 9 and 10 — July 28 and July 29 — to avoid untoward situations.

Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir told Geo News that mobile services will also remain suspended today (Muharram 7, July 26).

The additional chief secretary added that the provincial government has already placed a ban on pillion riding in Quetta division from Muharram 1 to Muharram 12 (i.e., the restriction will remain in place till July 31).

Last week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced that mobile services in some areas of Karachi will remain partially suspended until Muharram 10 (July 29).

The telecommunication regulator said that the decision to suspend the services is on the instructions issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The PTA's response came after several complaints were received as consumers said that mobile services are being affected in some areas at different times while some people face a complete shutdown.

As mobile services remain suspended and roads remain blocked on the occasion of Ashura, the federal government has announced public holidays on July 28 and 29.

The Sindh government also banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

Moreover, the federal government had also approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during Muharram.