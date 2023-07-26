 
menu menu menu

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Düzyatan celebrates 44th birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Düzyatan celebrates 44th birthday
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Düzyatan celebrates 44th birthday

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar has shared a romantic note to wish her husband on his 44th birthday.

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, is celebrating his birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared a PDA-filled photo with her life partner with a sweet romantic note in Turkish language which translates as: “I am in love with his heart, his compassion, his soul, his Fatherhood... happy birthday to you. love you so much darling.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish their favourite star on his special day by dropping sweet comments.

Engin’s Ertugrul co-stars Cengiz Coşkun and Didem Balçın Aydın also wished him a very happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Engin recently visited Dubai with his family.

He wrote, “There are some places that leave an emotional impression when you visit. Thank you Dubai for the adventure, fun, and peaceful experiences we had during our vacation. Moments we remember will always be cherished.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince George is seeing ‘weight’ of the crown: ‘Can’t choose his life or religion’

Prince George is seeing ‘weight’ of the crown: ‘Can’t choose his life or religion’
Kate Middleton called disappointment by senior journalist

Kate Middleton called disappointment by senior journalist

Here's why Meghan Markle won't send Archie to school in the UK

Here's why Meghan Markle won't send Archie to school in the UK
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum reveals scary sunburn during exotic getaway

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum reveals scary sunburn during exotic getaway

‘Humiliating’ claim about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turns out to be false video

‘Humiliating’ claim about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turns out to be false
Prince George is facing an ‘Everest-like uphill battle’

Prince George is facing an ‘Everest-like uphill battle’
Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles, shares thoughts on new biopic

Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles, shares thoughts on new biopic
Khloe Kardashian embracing the doll-inspired trend in a hot pink ensemble on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian embracing the doll-inspired trend in a hot pink ensemble on Instagram
Kim Kardashian eyes Kylian Mbappé after Tom Brady romance fizzles out

Kim Kardashian eyes Kylian Mbappé after Tom Brady romance fizzles out