‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Düzyatan celebrates 44th birthday

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar has shared a romantic note to wish her husband on his 44th birthday.



Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, is celebrating his birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared a PDA-filled photo with her life partner with a sweet romantic note in Turkish language which translates as: “I am in love with his heart, his compassion, his soul, his Fatherhood... happy birthday to you. love you so much darling.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish their favourite star on his special day by dropping sweet comments.



Engin’s Ertugrul co-stars Cengiz Coşkun and Didem Balçın Aydın also wished him a very happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Engin recently visited Dubai with his family.

He wrote, “There are some places that leave an emotional impression when you visit. Thank you Dubai for the adventure, fun, and peaceful experiences we had during our vacation. Moments we remember will always be cherished.”