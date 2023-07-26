Savannah and Chase Chrisley claim parents held in prison with ‘snakes’ on floor

Savannah and Chase Chrisley complain about prison conditions where parents incarcerated

Reality TV stars, siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley have claimed that their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are being held in “nightmare" prison conditions, which include snakes “slithering on the floor.”

In the latest episode of Savannah’s podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the siblings discuss the condition of the prison their parents are serving their joint sentence of 19 years in. Chase claimed that the prison is not fit for incarcerations as it is ridden with “black mold, asbestos.”

At the beginning of the episode, Savannah told listeners that Chase recently visited their father and "got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," which they both described as a "nightmare."

To which Savannah added that her mother is going through a similar, if not a worse experience at her prison, where snakes roam on the floors.

In February, Savannah claimed that her mother's prison lacked air conditioning. Chase commented that both Todd and Julie are now without air conditioning.

"They are both in states where it gets to be 100-plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning," said Chase.

"I mean, air conditioning is the least of it. When you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah said.

Chase stated that Todd and Julie, who were sentenced to prison for committing bank fraud and tax evasion last year, began serving their sentences in January.

Todd is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.