 
menu menu menu

Pakistan hockey team yet to receive NOC for Asian Champions Trophy

By
Sohail Imran

|July 26, 2023

Pakistan hockey players in action — PHF
Pakistan hockey players in action — PHF

The Pakistan hockey team waiting for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Government of Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy which will be held in the Indian city of Chennai.

As per sources, the Pakistani team have their flight scheduled for July 31 as the event is starting from August 3 in Chennai.

The Pakistani team have already gotten Indian visas and the NOC has also been issued by the Interior Ministry.

However, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not issue the NOC today which has left the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) concerned.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination will inform the federation once they issue the NOC.

It must be noted that the PHF has not yet been informed about the NOC and tomorrow will be the last working day in the country before the Muharram holidays.

Earlier today, it was reported that Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh will likely be the head coach of Pakistan's senior hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Informed sources said that Shahnaz, who recently joined as a team consultant, has started working with the players.

Sources said that Shahnaz is expected to be the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team in The Asian Champions Trophy. Olympian Rehan Butt would be the assistant coach.

Sources connected to the training camp in Lahore said that Pakistan senior hockey team has started practice matches and played against the combined team of Dar Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy. Green Shirts defeated them 4-0. Both academies are considered the strongest hockey teams and nurseries in the country.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan's schedule

August 3 — vs Malaysia

August 4 — vs Korea

August 6 — vs Japan

August 7 — vs China

August 9 — vs India

More From Sports:

Pakistani triumphs in World Scrabble Championship's Late Bird event

Pakistani triumphs in World Scrabble Championship's Late Bird event
Saud Shakeel creates Test history

Saud Shakeel creates Test history
South Korea's Casey Phair becomes youngest player in Women's World Cup

South Korea's Casey Phair becomes youngest player in Women's World Cup
Philippines shock New Zealand 1-0, securing first Women's World Cup win

Philippines shock New Zealand 1-0, securing first Women's World Cup win
Manchester United eyeing rising star Rasmus Hojlund for striker role

Manchester United eyeing rising star Rasmus Hojlund for striker role
Jaylen Brown inks highest-ever $304m NBA contract extension

Jaylen Brown inks highest-ever $304m NBA contract extension
Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Will he choose Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Will he choose Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid?
Asian Games: Pakistani athletes to participate in 25 sport categories

Asian Games: Pakistani athletes to participate in 25 sport categories
Hammad Hadi Khan shines in World Scrabble Championship's Diamond category

Hammad Hadi Khan shines in World Scrabble Championship's Diamond category