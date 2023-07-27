Morrissey calls out celebrities mourning Sinead O'Connor, says they’re “moronic”

 
Morrissey has criticised artists and celebrities who paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor after her sudden death at the age of 56. The news of her passing was announced by her family in a statement, as they admitted they are “devastated.”

Soon after, Morrissey took to his website to criticize the response after her death, wondering why such support wasn’t shown while the singer was still alive. He titled the post ‘You Know I Couldn't Last’ and wrote:

“She was dropped by her label after selling seven million albums for them. She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong.”

He added: “She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don't "fit in" (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death - when, finally, they can't answer back.

You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn't the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you.”

He then went on to claim that her death was like those of other prominent female singers like Amy Winehouse and Judy Garland. “Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O'Connor is dead?

Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead's life?

No, it wasn't.

She was a challenge, and she couldn't be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent.

She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own.”

