 
menu menu menu

Trump Mar-a-Lago case: Third man charged in classified documents scandal

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump. AFP/File
Former US president Donald Trump. AFP/File

A significant development has occurred in the investigation of the Trump Mar-a-Lago document case as a third individual, Carlos De Oliveira, now faces charges. 

This follows the previous charges brought against former President Donald Trump and his associate, Walt Nauta, who have both pleaded not guilty. 

De Oliveira, a worker at the Mar-a-Lago resort, is accused of assisting Nauta in moving secret papers when the Justice Department requested them earlier this year. Surveillance footage handed over to the authorities showed Nauta and De Oliveira moving boxes around the resort just before Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, conducted a search for the classified documents. The Justice Department suspects that more than 100 government records were hidden and taken from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.

In August, the FBI conducted a search at Mar-a-Lago, and during the search, they retrieved additional classified documents from both the storage room and Trump's office. The Justice Department later revealed in court that they suspect "government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room."

Carlos De Oliveira has already cooperated with investigators, and his phone has been taken for further examination. CNN said it tried to reach De Oliveira's attorney for a statement, but there was no response.

A spokesperson for Trump issued a statement dismissing the charges as "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."

As the investigation unfolds and now with a third individual charged, questions continue to emerge about the handling of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The case remains under intense scrutiny.

Please check back for more updates.

More From World:

July 2023 set to be hottest month in Earth’s history

July 2023 set to be hottest month in Earth’s history
WATCH: Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Siberia killing 4, injuring 12 video

WATCH: Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Siberia killing 4, injuring 12
Russia fires Kalibr missiles on Odesa, killing one, damaging port property

Russia fires Kalibr missiles on Odesa, killing one, damaging port property
Stormy seas: 25 drown in boat accident off Manila coast

Stormy seas: 25 drown in boat accident off Manila coast
UFO hearing: Is US govt trying to cover up truth?

UFO hearing: Is US govt trying to cover up truth?
Vladimir Putin sends 'warm letter' to Kim Jong-un amid rising tensions

Vladimir Putin sends 'warm letter' to Kim Jong-un amid rising tensions
Niger soldiers claim of 'toppling' President Bazoum's govt

Niger soldiers claim of 'toppling' President Bazoum's govt

UK prepares for intense and endless heatwaves as climate crisis deepens after 2022's record heatwave

UK prepares for intense and endless heatwaves as climate crisis deepens after 2022's record heatwave
Global catastrophe looms as scientists raise alarm over apocalypse at sea

Global catastrophe looms as scientists raise alarm over apocalypse at sea