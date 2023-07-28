Trump Mar-a-Lago case: Third man charged in classified documents scandal

Former US president Donald Trump. AFP/File

A significant development has occurred in the investigation of the Trump Mar-a-Lago document case as a third individual, Carlos De Oliveira, now faces charges.

This follows the previous charges brought against former President Donald Trump and his associate, Walt Nauta, who have both pleaded not guilty.

De Oliveira, a worker at the Mar-a-Lago resort, is accused of assisting Nauta in moving secret papers when the Justice Department requested them earlier this year. Surveillance footage handed over to the authorities showed Nauta and De Oliveira moving boxes around the resort just before Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, conducted a search for the classified documents. The Justice Department suspects that more than 100 government records were hidden and taken from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.

In August, the FBI conducted a search at Mar-a-Lago, and during the search, they retrieved additional classified documents from both the storage room and Trump's office. The Justice Department later revealed in court that they suspect "government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room."



Carlos De Oliveira has already cooperated with investigators, and his phone has been taken for further examination. CNN said it tried to reach De Oliveira's attorney for a statement, but there was no response.

A spokesperson for Trump issued a statement dismissing the charges as "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."

As the investigation unfolds and now with a third individual charged, questions continue to emerge about the handling of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The case remains under intense scrutiny.

