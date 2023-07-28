PM Shehbaz departs for UAE to condole death of president's brother

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departing for United Arab Emirates on July 28, 2023. — APP

Premier Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Gulf state on one-day visit.

PM will convey condolences to president on behalf of entire nation.

UAE declares three days of mourning on demise of Sheikh Saeed.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed for a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to condole the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

During the visit, the premier will convey condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on behalf of the entire nation.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying PM Shehbaz.

The Gulf country has declared three days of mourning after the death of Sheikh Saeed, who passed away a day earlier on July 27, said the state news agency WAM.

The Presidential Court announced his death and issued an obituary notice.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today [Thursday]," it said.

The flags will be flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from Thursday to Saturday.

"May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy and dwell him in paradise, and grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace," said the obituary.



According to Arab News, the news of his ill health was previously announced by the Presidential Court.

Condolences started pouring in following Sheikh Saeed's death including rulers and senior officials, with leaders from Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the seven emirates comprising the UAE mourning his passing.

His funeral prayers will take place at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi after the Zuhr (noon) prayer.

In 2022, PM Shehbaz also visited the UAE to offer condolences on the demise of former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.