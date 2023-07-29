Trump legal woes multiply as new charges added to superseding indictment in high-stakes case

Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump is facing more charges in a case about classified documents that were found at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. The new charges were added by prosecutors working with special counsel Jack Smith.

The additional charges include two counts of obstruction. It is alleged that Trump tried to get rid of security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago that was needed by a federal grand jury for the investigation.



A copy of a superseding indictment is seen in a photo illustration in Washington on July 27, 2023. Reuters

Before this, Trump was already facing 37 felony charges, including 31 counts of willfully keeping classified documents and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and claims that the prosecution is a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him. Trump expressed his views in an interview with Breitbart on Thursday.

Now, Trump has a total of eight counts related to attempts to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation.

The new document also mentions another person involved in the case, Carlos De Oliveira. He used to work as a property manager and valet at Mar-a-Lago. De Oliveira is facing three charges, including altering or destroying an object, corruptly altering or destroying a document, and making false statements during an interview with federal investigators.

The superseding indictment is a modified version of the original indictment, which lists the charges against a defendant. The grand jury approved the new indictment after getting more information or evidence. Usually, it adds more charges or names more people involved in the case. Sometimes, some minor details are removed from the original indictment, but that's rare.

These new charges show that the case against Trump is expanding. He was first charged in this case last month. Along with him, his aide Walt Nauta was also listed in the initial indictment. Prosecutors accuse Nauta of obstructing the investigation along with Carlos De Oliveira.

Both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Carlos De Oliveira is scheduled to be formally charged next week in Miami.