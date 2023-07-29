 
menu menu menu

England gets female football superstar who lives up to brother and father's name

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Englands football prodigy and a newest superstar, James Lauren. independent. com
England's football prodigy and a newest superstar, James Lauren. independent. com

Lauren James has emerged as England's newest football sensation, following in the footsteps of her brother and father.

Lauren's journey to stardom began on the fields of Mortlake, southwest London, where she spent countless hours playing football alongside her brother, 23-year-old Reece James. Their father, Nigel James, a professional youth football coach, fostered their passion for the sport and honed their skills from an early age.

England superstar Lauren James along with her father and brother Reece James. Daily Mirror
England superstar Lauren James along with her father and brother Reece James. Daily Mirror

Recently, in a momentous Women's World Cup match, Lauren achieved a milestone as she scored a breathtaking winning goal against Denmark in Sydney, less than six minutes into her first-ever World Cup start. The entire nation watched with pride as she displayed remarkable talent and determination, propelling the Lionesses closer to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Nigel James has watched both his son and daughter succeed in football. Here they are pictured playing together as children. Mail Online
Nigel James has watched both his son and daughter succeed in football. Here they are pictured playing together as children. Mail Online

Lauren's exceptional ability was evident even during her teenage years, where her unmatched talent on the field meant she played with boys to refine her skills. At just 14, she signed up for the Arsenal Academy, but her impressive performance prompted her rapid promotion to the senior women's team. However, after a request from the senior players, she returned to train with the Under-14 Boys' Arsenal Academy before eventually moving to Manchester United at the age of 16.

Reece James, right, with sister Lauren, left, after the Chelsea men’s team’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City in Porto in May 2021 independent.com
Reece James, right, with sister Lauren, left, after the Chelsea men’s team’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City in Porto in May 2021 independent.com

Her brother, Reece James, who plays for Chelsea, has been a significant source of inspiration for Lauren. In 2021, he played a pivotal role in helping Chelsea secure the Champions League title, motivating Lauren to aim for similar glory in her career.

The James family's love for football extends beyond their own achievements, as Nigel James runs a football coaching school near Wimbledon, London. Founded in 2002, Nigel James Elite Coaching is dedicated to nurturing young talents and bridging the gap between grassroots football and professional play. 

More From Sports:

Babar Azam fans 'angry' as Colombo Strikers pick Dickwella as captain

Babar Azam fans 'angry' as Colombo Strikers pick Dickwella as captain

China witnesses record rise in video game player population at end-June

China witnesses record rise in video game player population at end-June
World Cup 2023: When will Pakistan-India match take place?

World Cup 2023: When will Pakistan-India match take place?
WATCH: Babar Azam's encouraging speech for teammates after Test victory against Sri Lanka

WATCH: Babar Azam's encouraging speech for teammates after Test victory against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s Abdullah upbeat ahead of Cambodia clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Pakistan’s Abdullah upbeat ahead of Cambodia clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup

Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal

Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal
Iranian chess player receives Spanish nationality after hijab protest

Iranian chess player receives Spanish nationality after hijab protest
Barcelona cleared for Champions League amid UEFA probe

Barcelona cleared for Champions League amid UEFA probe