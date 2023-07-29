England gets female football superstar who lives up to brother and father's name

England's football prodigy and a newest superstar, James Lauren. independent. com

Lauren James has emerged as England's newest football sensation, following in the footsteps of her brother and father.



Lauren's journey to stardom began on the fields of Mortlake, southwest London, where she spent countless hours playing football alongside her brother, 23-year-old Reece James. Their father, Nigel James, a professional youth football coach, fostered their passion for the sport and honed their skills from an early age.

England superstar Lauren James along with her father and brother Reece James. Daily Mirror

Recently, in a momentous Women's World Cup match, Lauren achieved a milestone as she scored a breathtaking winning goal against Denmark in Sydney, less than six minutes into her first-ever World Cup start. The entire nation watched with pride as she displayed remarkable talent and determination, propelling the Lionesses closer to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Nigel James has watched both his son and daughter succeed in football. Here they are pictured playing together as children. Mail Online

Lauren's exceptional ability was evident even during her teenage years, where her unmatched talent on the field meant she played with boys to refine her skills. At just 14, she signed up for the Arsenal Academy, but her impressive performance prompted her rapid promotion to the senior women's team. However, after a request from the senior players, she returned to train with the Under-14 Boys' Arsenal Academy before eventually moving to Manchester United at the age of 16.

Reece James, right, with sister Lauren, left, after the Chelsea men’s team’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City in Porto in May 2021 independent.com

Her brother, Reece James, who plays for Chelsea, has been a significant source of inspiration for Lauren. In 2021, he played a pivotal role in helping Chelsea secure the Champions League title, motivating Lauren to aim for similar glory in her career.

The James family's love for football extends beyond their own achievements, as Nigel James runs a football coaching school near Wimbledon, London. Founded in 2002, Nigel James Elite Coaching is dedicated to nurturing young talents and bridging the gap between grassroots football and professional play.