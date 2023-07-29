 
Pakistan defeat Turkmenistan to retain spot in Billie Jean King Cup

By
Faizan Lakhani

|July 29, 2023

Pakistan womens team. — Provided by the reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan retained their spot in the Asia/Oceania Group 2 by defeating Turkmenistan 2-0 in the relegation playoff at the Billie Jean King Cup in Kuala Lumpur. 

Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sara Ibrahim Khan won their single matches on Saturday against their opponents Aisha Bikbulatova and Bahar Toymyradova, respectively. 

Due to Pakistan’s unassailable lead after winning the singles matches, the doubles clash did not take place.

Pakistan retained their spot in Asia/Oceania Group 2 and avoided relegation to Group 3 after the win.

Pakistan, who were placed in Pool A, could only register one win in five matches before today’s playoff. Their only victory during the group stage came against Guam.

Apart from Ushna and Sara, the Pakistan team included Mehak Khokhar, Amna Qayyum and Sara Mahboob.

Billie Jean King Cup, which was formerly known as the Federation Cup between 1963–95 and Fed Cup from 1995–2020, includes women's amateur tennis teams from around the world. It was inaugurated in 1963 by the International Lawn Tennis Federation in observance of its 50th anniversary.

