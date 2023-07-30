Manchester United seal £72m deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United seals £72m deal for Rasmus Hojlund.—[email protected]

Manchester United reached an agreement with Serie A side Atalanta to secure the services of Denmark's rising star striker, Rasmus Hojlund, in a blockbuster £72m deal. The highly promising 20-year-old will make the move to Old Trafford for an initial fee of £64m, with potential add-ons of up to £8m.

Hojlund's impressive performance at Atalanta during the 2022-2023 season, where he scored 10 goals in 34 appearances, caught the attention of United manager Erik Ten Hag. The young striker's contract with United will span five years, with an option for an additional season, signalling the club's commitment to nurturing his talent for the long term.

Ten Hag's pursuit of attacking reinforcements has been fruitful this summer, with Hojlund becoming the third major signing for Manchester United. The Danish forward's arrival follows the acquisitions of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.2m. The club's total summer spending now stands at a minimum of £166.2m, with potential expenses rising to £180m.

Manchester United's decision to secure Hojlund's signature was bolstered by his standout performances, making him Ten Hag's preferred choice for the striking position. This move marks a departure from pursuing Tottenham's Harry Kane, whose acquisition was deemed financially prohibitive and logistically challenging.

Although the deal with Atalanta is not yet fully concluded, it is anticipated that agreeing to personal terms will be a smooth process. The timely acquisition of Hojlund aligns with Ten Hag's desire to have the striker on board before the start of the season, ensuring ample time for integration and preparation.

Rasmus Hojlund's rise to prominence has been meteoric. Starting his senior career at Copenhagen and then making a successful stint at Austrian side Sturm Graz, the Danish striker's goal-scoring prowess and potential quickly attracted the attention of top European clubs.

At Atalanta, he further showcased his talent, impressing on the domestic and international stage. His debut for the Danish national team in 2022 saw him netting six goals in six games during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

As the transfer edges closer to completion, Hojlund is set to join his new team in time for Manchester United's final pre-season friendlies against Lens and Athletic Bilbao. The Premier League giants will kick off their 2023-2024 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14th.