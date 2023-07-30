 
100 rescued cats and kittens seek their new homes

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Nearly 100 cats in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan are looking for their forever homes. (FOX 2 Detroit)
Nearly 100 cats and kittens are in need of their new loving homes after being rescued from a hoarder situation in Michigan. 

The Brownstown Township Police Department responded to a call from concerned neighbours about a strong urine smell coming from an elderly man's home in Downriver, Michigan. 

Upon investigating, the police were astonished to find dozens of feline friends inside the house. Body camera footage captured the officers' surprise as they kept uncovering more cats throughout the residence.

Initially, Animal Control estimated around 50 animals, but the final count has risen to nearly 100 cats and kittens. Despite the large number, the cats were found to be in relatively good health, with enough food and water to survive on.

However, the elderly man exceeded the number of cats allowed by the local ordinance, which permits only three animals in a household. Consequently, he is facing fines, but he is cooperating with the authorities.

The adorable cats and kittens were taken to the local Brownstown Township animal shelter. The shelter has been working diligently to care for the rescued pets, but the influx has put a strain on their capacity.

Despite the challenges, the shelter staff are committed to finding safe and loving forever homes for these furry companions. They are encouraging potential adopters to come forward and provide these cats and kittens with the love and care they deserve.

If you're interested in adopting one or more of these lovable cats, you can reach out to the Brownstown Township animal shelter at 734-675-4008. Adoption fees are waived for veterans, making it easier for these cats to find their new families.

