Islamabad's schools and colleges to remain closed for two days

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|July 30, 2023

Thick clouds hover over Faisal Mosque early morning after rain in Islamabad, on August 15, 2023. — APP
Thick clouds hover over Faisal Mosque early morning after rain in Islamabad, on August 15, 2023. — APP 

ISLAMABAD: The capital's district administration has announced that schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed for two days — on July 31 and August 1 (Monday and Tuesday).

In a notification, District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon said all Public and private schools, colleges, and universities will remain shut.

Moreover, all private entities, companies; all markets/shops; all commercial banks will remain closed, the notification mentioned.

The announcement comes as He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, is set to visit Pakistan from July 30 to August 1.

During the visit, Vice Premier Lifeng — also a Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping — will attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China –Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and call on the president and the prime minister.

