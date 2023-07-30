Molly Mae Hague leaves fans emotional with sweet video

 
Molly Mae Hague left her fans emotional by sharing a sweet video of her baby after a dreamy fairytale proposal.

The influencer 24 shared never before seen footage of her giving birth to her daughter Bambi.

Molly and boxer Tommy Fury became parents in January and got engaged last week.

And Molly has shared a fresh glimpse of the biggest moments in their relationship since they met on Love Island four years ago.

The new video on YouTube kicks off with footage from the ITV2 reality show, followed by the couple moving in together, Molly telling Tommy she was pregnant, and then Bambi's birth.

The incredible black and white footage reveals Tommy was by her side in the delivery room, and Molly appearing to cry moments after Bambi's arrival.

Fans have reacted to the sweet video and said it left them shedding tears of joy.

Molly revealed earlier this year the baby girl was born on January 23.

She said at the time: "I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me. It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

Doting Tommy could be seen holding his little girl at home and said: "I'll protect you forever my little girl."

