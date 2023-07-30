 
WATCH: India's former skipper Virat Kohli becomes 'water boy'

By
Sports Desk

|July 30, 2023

Top Indian batter Virat Kohli brings water and refreshments amid match against West Indies in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@AdityaSingh5143
India's former skipper Virat Kohli was bringing refreshments to the Men in Blue as their "water boy" since he was not a part of the playing XI against West Indies in the second match of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, NDTV reported.

The side had a different look as India skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli were rested for the second match, and Sanju Samson and Axar Patel came in for the duo.

Since Kohli did not play in the second ODI, he swung into action another way and was seen acting as the "water boy" when Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur were batting.

Despite all the hard work on Kohli's behalf, the Indian team management's decision to rest him along with Sharma badly backfired as none of the World Cup hopefuls could cope with the pace, bounce and turn against the West Indies, managing a dismal 180 in 40.5 overs in the rain-hit second ODI.

Meanwhile, the Windies saw their first ODI win in four years.

West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection, taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second ODI.

After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents, Hope's unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.

"This will now get the character out of everyone going to a decider rather than a dead match," said stand-in captain Hardik Pandya putting a positive spin on the loss.

— Additional input from AFP

