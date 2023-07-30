WATCH: Bear spotted in California having pool party amid heatwave

A video went viral on social media in which a bear was spotted having leisure time in a pool to fight the heatwave as the US reels with scorching high temperatures.



The video was shared by the Burbank Police Department and gained traction with thousands of social media users.

The police department wrote on Instagram: "This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off."

The neighbourhood where the bear was spotted is about 16km north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

Parts of the southwestern US have already grappled with intensely hot temperatures over the past week. In El Paso, Texas, temperatures have been in the triple-digits Fahrenheit for 27 consecutive days.

This extreme weather is expected to persist into the weekend, with more than 175 million people in the US under excessive heat warnings and advisories until at least Saturday afternoon.

Midday heat index readings in many areas soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

To help those unable to escape the heat, major cities like Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres.

Recognising the dangers of extreme heat, the city of Boston declared a heat emergency and its street outreach teams will provide water to those in need.

City officials and forecasters are urging people to avoid the hot weather, especially those who work or engage in outdoor activities, the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

The NWS advises staying hydrated, seeking air-conditioned spaces, avoiding sun exposure, and checking on relatives and neighbours.

In response to the scorching temperatures, Philadelphia extended public pool and spray ground hours, while New York City released a public service announcement video on social media reminding pet owners to keep their pets well hydrated.

Heatwaves are expected to persist through August in many parts of the world.

It marked the 47th consecutive June and the 532nd consecutive month with temperatures surpassing the 20th-century average, as reported by the weather service.

Last month, the United States experienced its hottest June on record since 1850.