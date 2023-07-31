Colombia stuns Germany with 97th-minute winner in World Cup upset

Germany v Colombia - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 30, 2023, Colombia's Manuela Vanegas celebrates with teammates after the match.—Reuters

Manuela Vanegas secured a sensational 97th-minute winner, propelling Colombia to a stunning victory over Germany in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The South Americans displayed their grit and skill, with Linda Caicedo netting a wondergoal to put them ahead, only for Germany to equalize through an 89th-minute penalty by Alexandra Popp.

However, Vanegas' powerful header from Leicy Santos' corner sent the Colombian supporters into a frenzy and inflicted a rare group stage defeat on the two-time world champions, Germany.

Colombia's triumph came in dramatic fashion, with Caicedo showcasing her immense talent and determination. The 18-year-old forward, whose journey has been anything but ordinary, demonstrated her brilliance by curling the ball into the top corner, leaving the German defence stunned.

Caicedo's remarkable goal resembled a famous moment from the 1998 World Cup, where England's Michael Owen scored a memorable individual goal against Argentina. With her heroics, Caicedo captured the world's attention and established herself as a key figure in Colombia's attack.

Despite Germany's previous unbeaten streak of 20 Women's World Cup group games, Colombia's passionate and physical play proved too much for the formidable opponents. The match was a true battle, with tough challenges and midfield scraps shaping the outcome.

Germany's coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, emphasized the team's responsibility to bounce back and remain confident in their quest to reach the final.

Colombia's Assistant Coach, Angelo Marsiglia, expressed immense joy over the historic win, acknowledging the significance of this achievement for the entire country. He praised the team's maturity and determination as they continue their journey in the tournament.

The Women's World Cup match witnessed extraordinary scenes, with a sea of Colombia fans creating a vibrant atmosphere at the Sydney Football Stadium. The support from their passionate fans proved invaluable as Colombia secured their second win in the group stage.

The Reggae Girlz next face Brazil in a crucial group stage match, and their star striker, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, is set to return after serving a one-match suspension. Colombia aims to secure at least a draw to top the group, while Germany faces South Korea, hoping for a victory to ensure their spot in the knockouts.

The Women's World Cup has already produced some thrilling encounters, and Colombia's historic win against Germany is a testament to the exciting and competitive nature of women's football on the global stage.