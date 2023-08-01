French daredevil Remi Lucidi dies after falling from Hong Kong high-rise. REMI LUCIDI/INSTAGRAM

Hong Kong witnessed a devastating incident last week as renowned French daredevil, Remi Lucidi, tragically lost his life after falling from the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower.

The 30-year-old, known as "Remi Enigma" on social media, was famous for his daring feats atop towering structures around the world.

According to reports, Lucidi gained access to the high-rise by convincing a security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. He was later seen on surveillance cameras exiting the elevator on the 49th floor and climbing the staircase to the top floor, where he allegedly forced open a door.

Around 7:30 pm, a maid spotted Lucidi knocking on the window of a penthouse on the 68th floor. It appears that he was seeking help, but tragically lost his footing and fell to his death before police could arrive. His body was found on a patio in the city's upscale Mid-Levels area, along with his sports camera, which contained videos of his extreme sports exploits.



Local authorities believe that Lucidi, an extreme sports enthusiast, may have been attempting one of his daring feats outside the building when he got trapped. He was remembered as a friendly and humble person by the owner of the hostel where he checked in on July 17.

Lucidi's social media accounts showcased breathtaking photographs of him atop tall buildings in various locations, including Paris, Dubai, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Fellow urban explorers paid tribute to him on Instagram, remembering him as someone who lived life to the fullest.



The incident has left his followers and fans in shock, mourning the loss of a daring individual who lived for adventure. As investigations continue, the cause of his fall will be verified through an autopsy. Authorities have not found any suicide note at the scene.