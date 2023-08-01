Russian vegan food influencer Zhanna D'Art allegedly dies of starvation

A Russian influencer and diet enthusiast Zhanna Samsonova can be seen pictured with berries on November 1, 2021. — Instagram/@rawveganfoodchef

Zhanna Samsonova "D'Art", a Russian influencer and diet enthusiast, who encouraged vegan food on social media, was reported to have died of self-imposed "starvation" after only consuming raw exotic Malaysian fruit.

The vegan influencer was popular among her fans with the name Zhanna D’Art on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

She mostly posted about healthy lifestyles, encouraging uncooked food consumption.

It appears that it was the main cause that led to her death.

While the 39-year-old was on her visit to Sri Lanka, she encountered an unprecedented health scare.

According to a Newsflash report, she looked emaciated and complained of swollen legs.

"They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified," the report stated.

Her friend who wished not to be named revealed that despite requests to seek medical aid, Zhanna Samsonova delayed a trip to the doctor until it was too late.



"I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn't make it," it was said.

Samsonova’s mother during an interview with the New York Post, said her daughter succumbed to a "cholera-like infection."



A firm advocate of healthy, vegan living, Samsonova eschewed cooked food and swore by an uncooked vegetarian diet.

She claimed she subsisted on a diet comprising fruits, sunflower seeds, fruit smoothies, and juices.

NYP also reported that Samsonova lived off a diet of jackfruits and durian, a spiked, mace-like fruit.

Although Samsonova believed that she was light years ahead of her peers, thanks to avoiding all types of junk food and sticky to raw fruits, her friends saw her health go downhill day by day.

"Zhanna’s idle stagnation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine," stated another friend in an interview with NYP.

"Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh."